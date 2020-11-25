PICK: Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on Main Street: During a time when everyone’s faith is being tested, some might wonder if the holiday spirit will prevail. In the holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street, Kris Kringle is put on trial after playing a convincing Santa Claus. His authenticity and mental health are challenged in the courtroom, and it all comes down to one question: Do you believe in Santa Claus?
PICK: Wreath Making Workshops
Making it bright: As the seasonal celebrations begin, the wine and painting classes take a backseat to making wreaths. Pippin Hill gardeners Diane Burns and Celina DeBrito lead Wreath Making Workshops, and lend expert tips on how to craft a personal tribute to the cycle of nature by sourcing
PICK: Blair’s West
Sip and sing: It’s always a good time when you’ve got a local brew in your hand and you’re listening to your favorite song. Richmond’s Blair’s West is known for tight harmonies and an expansive catalog of covers. You help choose the setlist for the husband-and-wife duo, and kick back while they
To hell and back
Years before the 2020 pandemic, artist Michelle Gagliano developed a fascination with Dante’s Inferno and set out to interpret each of the poem’s 34 cantos through one painting per week. She completed the project, and exhibited it in 2017. But as the virus and social and political unrest
Worldly wear: Davon Okoro’s ambitious fashion brand Dépendance Global
Like many kids of his generation, Davon Okoro spent a lot of time in front of the TV. But while his peers were watching cartoons, Okoro was finding himself in the groundbreaking styles and fashions of MTV. “I grew up in Nigeria and we didn’t have much money,” he explains. “My mom would go to
Spirit guidance: The catch is in the rye for Square One vodka’s Allison Evanow
It was the middle of the night in 2004 when Square One organic vodka founder Allison Evanow saw her future. Evanow’s career, marketing fine beverages had taken the Waynesboro native to Spain, Mexico, and California, working for the Jose Cuervo family before entering the wine industry in Napa.
All in favor, say pie
Shaun Jenkins, owner of Soul Food Joint, grew up in a pie-loving household. The weekend before Thanksgiving, his mom would make about 40 pies, and folks would stop by to pick one up after church—free of charge. Jenkins carries on that tradition by baking a bushel of his own favorite sweet
Take us out: Local restaurant favorites will make you happy at home
Restaurant dining has changed dramatically due to coronavirus, but we still want our favorites— and a night off from the kitchen. We asked our writers and staffers to give us their best takes. Keep watching for more, and send in your own to living@c-ville.com. Oh, and save the griping for Yelp.
Holidays from the heart: Local Southern cooks sound off on celebratory suppers with soul
Soul food and Thanksgiving go hand in oven mitt. Traditional American fare. Humble ingredients. Big flavors. “Southern food is indigenous food,” says Ryan Hubbard of soul food and barbecue joint Red Hub Food Co. “You start with Native American influences, and you have basically a melting pot
PICK: Like A Wrecking Ball
Breaking walls: Miley Cyrus, watch out: multidisciplinary Australian artist Tony Albert comes in swinging with his latest work, Like A Wrecking Ball: Using Art and Humor to Confront Racist Statues in Australia and the USA. Scholar-activist Jalane Schmidt will moderate as Albert and Native
PICK: Fiebre Tropical
First crush: Juli Delgado Lopera’s debut novel Fiebre Tropical tells a coming-of-age story that combines visually rich prose with characters who are as colorful as their Miami setting. Fifteen-year-old Francisca narrates as her Colombian family’s American dream decays after arriving from
Fighting hunger: As food insecurity rises, local nonprofits step up their efforts
Food insecurity in Albemarle County is on the rise. Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization, reports that while 11.8 percent of Charlottesville’s population was food insecure in 2018, that number is expected to rise to 15.1 percent by the end of 2020. Accordingly, the Blue Ridge
Free form: Zappa embraces the brilliance and complexity of a non-conformist
A documentary about the life and work of Frank Zappa is so obvious that it seems like there should already have been four or five of them. Watching Alex Winter’s Zappa, it becomes clear why no one attempted it before, and why Winter is the right filmmaker for the job. How can any one film […]
Thanks, Virginia: Go local at your holiday table this year
If you are looking for the perfect beverage to accompany your Thanksgiving meal, area producers have many options, ranging from beer to wine to cider. Here are some recommendations to help you drink well while also drinking local. Amber and brown ales are obvious options for pairing with
PICK: Art in Life: Food
Plate as canvas: When Julia Child hit the airwaves as “The French Chef” in 1963, she single-handedly launched a cult of culinary celebrity that still inspires us to attempt complicated food preparations in our home kitchens. Art in Life: Food, the next installment of The Fralin Museum of Art
PICK: Wom Con
Drawn out: The local comic art scene is brimming with girl power and a desire to connect. Cartoonists Laura Lee Gulledge (The Dark Matter of Mona Starr), Hannah England (Strawbunny), and Mariah Bryant (Six-Petal Pyramid) present Wom Con, a pop-up gathering for those who can’t sit home anymore.
Ancient skills: The Frontier Culture Museum threads the past into the present
When I find Mary Kate Claytor, she’s cross-legged on the grass under a catalpa tree, working a deer hide over the sharp point of an awl made from deer bone, trying to poke a hole. The hide is wet: It recently came out of a freezer, where it’s been waiting since it was taken from […]
Sugar coated: Cambodian refugees chase the American dream in The Donut King
Every chapter of American history, every aspect of American culture, and every American industry has been shaped by immigration. This is more than a political talking point. It’s a concrete reality, and nowhere is it clearer than in the story of the Cambodian influence in the donut industry.
Sound Choices: New faces, old places, and terra firma
Ruth Good Haunt EP, Citrus City Records Richmond/Brooklyn-based Citrus City Records has served as a platform for marginalized and lesser-heard voices from all corners of the scene since 2014. One of the tape label’s latest offerings comes from Ruth Good, the moniker for brothers Jonathan and
PICK: Art Unlocked
Invest in the arts: Love art? Worried about the effect of a pandemic on our area’s art scene? Art Unlocked brings together seven organizations in central Virginia, including McGuffey Art Center and The Bridge, to support the work of over 65 artists. The gallery is currently open online, and the
PICK: Steep Canyon Rangers
Wild and crazy pickin’: Made famous through collaborations with actor/comedian/banjo player Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers’ raucous bluegrass is serious business. The band has nine albums on its own, three of which were released in the past 12 months, and two with Martin—including the