PICK: Messiah Sing-In

Balthasar Denner Balthasar Denner
Arts


12/02/20 at 10:15 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Hallelujah for us: Love to sing along but don’t care for an audience? It’s your time to shine as a party of one when the UVA Department of Music moves its Messiah Sing-In online. The annual tradition began at the university in 1968 and was among the first sing-ins in the nation. The inspiring music and grand story of Christ’s journey, from prophecy to resurrection, has connected people around the world for 278 years—and even the challenges of 2020 can’t keep us from singing together while the pandemic keeps us apart. UVA’s Director of Choral Music Michael Slon will lead participants through Handel’s composition, and a link to the score will be provided.

Tuesday 12/8, Free, 8pm. music.virginia.edu/messiah-sing.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     , , ,

Previous Post

PICK: Crock of Gold



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of