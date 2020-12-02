PICK: Messiah Sing-In

Hallelujah for us: Love to sing along but don’t care for an audience? It’s your time to shine as a party of one when the UVA Department of Music moves its Messiah Sing-In online. The annual tradition began at the university in 1968 and was among the first sing-ins in the nation. The inspiring music and grand story of Christ’s journey, from prophecy to resurrection, has connected people around the world for 278 years—and even the challenges of 2020 can’t keep us from singing together while the pandemic keeps us apart. UVA’s Director of Choral Music Michael Slon will lead participants through Handel’s composition, and a link to the score will be provided.

Tuesday 12/8, Free, 8pm. music.virginia.edu/messiah-sing.