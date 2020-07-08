PICK: Maupintown Film Festival

Arts


7/08/20 at 11:35 AM
Royal viewing: Queen is the theme of the 2020 Maupintown Film Festival, the annual showcase of narrative movies and documentaries by and about African Americans. It’s all online this year, and programming will honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, with a selection of women-centered films such
as Byrdland: From Being Property to Owning Property. Byrdland tells the story of the descendants of the five Byrd siblings, who, in 1865, pooled their money to buy land from their former slave owner in Albemarle County. Also showing is Little Forest Space, a dance installation celebrating the beauty of the local landscape, produced by two sisters.

Through 7/12. $20 for all access viewing. maupintownfilmfestival.com.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

