PICK: Lola Flash

Action shots: Photographer Lola Flash’s art and activism are inextricably connected. For decades her work in genderqueer visual politics has challenged stereotypes and preconceptions about gender, sex, and race. Her exhibition “salt” is part of the Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative Speaker Series, and captures women who are over 70 and still thriving in their field. An example herself that vibrancy and creativity do not lie solely with the young, Flash says she “welcomes sharing ideas with those who are willing to not only look, but also see.” The exhibition opens virtually on October 17, with a reception followed by a conversation with Flash and writer Jessica Lynne.

Through 1/16/21, Free, times vary. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. jeffschoolheritagecenter. org.