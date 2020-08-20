PICK: Liza Nash Taylor reading

Liza Nash Taylor will discuss her work virtually with Stephanie Barron on Thursday. publicity image Liza Nash Taylor will discuss her work virtually with Stephanie Barron on Thursday. publicity image
Arts


8/20/20 at 11:36 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Family business: In her debut novel, Etiquette for Runaways, local resident Liza Nash Taylor sets the action in her own backyard. Inspired by true events, Taylor’s Jazz-Age story follows the fate of May Marshall who, after being expelled from Mary Baldwin College, settles at her father’s Keswick farm and stumbles upon a moonshine enterprise. Taylor will discuss her work virtually with Stephanie Barron, who also writes as Francine Mathews.

Thursday 8/20. 6:30pm. Zoom required. ndbookshop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Inside look: Photographers turn their cameras toward home for virtual exhibition

Next Post

PICK: Shakespeare Under the Stars



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of