PICK: Like A Wrecking Ball

Tony Albert's "You Wreck Me 9" uses printed photographs and vintage Captain Cook ephemera on archival paper. Image Courtesy of Tony Albert and Sullivan + Strumpf, Sydney. Tony Albert’s “You Wreck Me 9” uses printed photographs and vintage Captain Cook ephemera on archival paper. Image Courtesy of Tony Albert and Sullivan + Strumpf, Sydney.
Arts


11/18/20 at 10:59 AM
Breaking walls: Miley Cyrus, watch out: multidisciplinary Australian artist Tony Albert comes in swinging with his latest work, Like A Wrecking Ball: Using Art and Humor to Confront Racist Statues in Australia and the USA. Scholar-activist Jalane Schmidt will moderate as Albert and Native American artist Nicholas Galanin address problematic colonial legacies. The virtual workshop is presented by the Kluge-Ruhe Aborginal Art Collection of UVA and The Fralin Museum of Art.

Thursday 11/19, Free, 7pm. Registration and Zoom required. Kluge-ruhe.org.

