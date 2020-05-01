PICK: Kid Pan Alley

Kid Pan Alley will host an online concert on May 4 featuring young singers who have participated in online songwriting classes. Publicity image. Kid Pan Alley will host an online concert on May 4 featuring young singers who have participated in online songwriting classes. Publicity image.
Arts
Tami Keaveny

5/01/20 at 10:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Can’t hold it back anymore: Is there a young Stephen Sondheim or Bruce Springsteen at home who’s aching to flex some creative muscle? Or maybe your child is still singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” on repeat. Kid Pan Alley can nurture that love of music through its online songwriting workshops, which are aimed at spurring artistry and talent in children from grades three to six, with interactive concerts offered for younger students. kidpanalley.org/online. Ongoing.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:    

Previous Post

Animal diversions: Creature titles we rescued from the canceled VA book fest



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of