PICK: Kid Pan Alley

Can’t hold it back anymore: Is there a young Stephen Sondheim or Bruce Springsteen at home who’s aching to flex some creative muscle? Or maybe your child is still singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” on repeat. Kid Pan Alley can nurture that love of music through its online songwriting workshops, which are aimed at spurring artistry and talent in children from grades three to six, with interactive concerts offered for younger students. kidpanalley.org/online. Ongoing.