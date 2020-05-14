Pick: Kendall Street Company’s Entertainment Containment

5/14/20 at 10:00 AM
Born to jam: Since mid-March, Charlottesville jam band Kendall Street Company has been keeping fans tuned in to its multi-genre musical adventures through the Entertainment Containment series (old episodes are available on KSC’s YouTube channel). From closing out a live concert festival and hosting special guests such as Erin Lunsford, to “a bildungsroman featuring historical footage and contemporary commentary,” the group rocks the virtual party scene. 

Saturdays, 8pm. kendallstreetcompany.com.

