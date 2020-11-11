PICK: Joy Harjo

Lighting the way: United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo began writing poetry as a college student in the ’70s in support of Native empowerment, drawing inspiration from her Muscogee Creek background. The prolific author, educator, musician, and playwright has just published her ninth book of poetry, An American Sunrise, and her Native nations anthology, When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through, was recently listed by Oprah Winfrey as one of “The Books That Help Me Through.” Harjo appears virtually in a reading for UVA and the surrounding community. Registration required.
PICK: Art in Life: Food
Plate as canvas: When Julia Child hit the airwaves as “The French Chef” in 1963, she single-handedly launched a cult of culinary celebrity that still inspires us to attempt complicated food preparations in our home kitchens. Art in Life: Food, the next installment of The Fralin Museum of Art
PICK: Wom Con
Drawn out: The local comic art scene is brimming with girl power and a desire to connect. Cartoonists Laura Lee Gulledge (The Dark Matter of Mona Starr), Hannah England (Strawbunny), and Mariah Bryant (Six-Petal Pyramid) present Wom Con, a pop-up gathering for those who can’t sit home anymore.
Sugar coated: Cambodian refugees chase the American dream in The Donut King
Every chapter of American history, every aspect of American culture, and every American industry has been shaped by immigration. This is more than a political talking point. It’s a concrete reality, and nowhere is it clearer than in the story of the Cambodian influence in the donut industry.
Sound Choices: New faces, old places, and terra firma
Ruth Good Haunt EP, Citrus City Records Richmond/Brooklyn-based Citrus City Records has served as a platform for marginalized and lesser-heard voices from all corners of the scene since 2014. One of the tape label’s latest offerings comes from Ruth Good, the moniker for brothers Jonathan and
PICK: Steep Canyon Rangers
Wild and crazy pickin’: Made famous through collaborations with actor/comedian/banjo player Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers’ raucous bluegrass is serious business. The band has nine albums on its own, three of which were released in the past 12 months, and two with Martin—including the
PICK: Craft C’ville’s Fall Market
Maker’s mart: Believe it or not, it’s time to get started on your holiday shopping. Support local artists at Craft C’ville’s Fall Market, where you’ll find a variety of homemade goods, from pottery to jewelry to baked treats. Over 40 Virginia-based vendors will be onsite, including Carved in
Kites bring attention to locally detained migrant children’s plight
In Latin America, kites are serious business, flown, depending on region, on Easter and the Day of the Dead. They’re also widely used for sport. With his “Papalotes en Resistencia” (Kites in Resistance), Federico Cuatlacuatl, an assistant professor of new media in UVA’s art department, uses the
Act locally: Area photographers’ exhibit focuses on systemic racism
This spring, just as people were grappling with the new normal of living in a pandemic, George Floyd’s homicide threw a Molotov cocktail of anger, frustration, and heartbreak onto an already stressful situation. After Rodney and Eric, Trayvon and Sandra, Breonna and Elijah, and countless other
PICK: The Agents of Good Roots
Best of what’s around: The Agents of Good Roots have a long history of jammin’ in Virginia. Founded in RVA in the early ’90s, the group rolled through the same mid-Southern musical trenches as the Dave Matthews Band, signing with RCA, and touring the college circuit extensively (see their music
PICK: Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
On the list: You cannot be an arts lover in Charlottesville without running across the work of Darryl Smith. The always-smiling actor, singer, dancer, and box office manager with the patience of a saint, is a longtime fixture at Live Arts—and he’s missing! Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
PICK: Hallo-Queen
DragGing it out: Local drag legends are ready to go the social distance for a good time at Hallo-Queen, hosted by Arione DeCardenza. Dance and sing along to joyful hits and songs of the season with Sabrina Laurence (The Crayola Queen), Dezerayah D. Taylor, Crimsyn, Jayzeer Shanty, and London
Get closer
Mixed-media artist Brielle DuFlon’s work speaks of comfort in bold ways. Imagine putting on your favorite sweater, wrapping up in a fuzzy blanket, or donning a lacy garment. DuFlon takes those emotional aesthetics to a textile reality in her show, “huddle,” at New City Arts. Using repurposed
Bloody fun: Crime photographer turns to zombies for monster shoots
When Maisie Ellen Crook was studying forensic science at Teesside University in England, she never thought she’d one day use her skills to photograph the undead. But that’s exactly what she found herself doing on October 24, when she took clients out to an Earlysville farm to take pictures of
Cast your eyes on the 2020 Virginia Film Festival
Unprecedented, unexpected, insane…we could go on, but after months of living in a world with coronavirus, a presidential campaign, and a series of transformative social justice movements, well, you get the idea. To combat it all, we’ve been baking, we’ve been Zooming, we’ve been sitting
PICK: 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase
Stage to screen: For the second year in a row, the Virginia Film Festival is screening works by local hip-hop video directors and rappers during the 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase. Curated by Cullen “Fellowman” Wade, who compiles a wide variety of styles within the genre, the showcase
Wisdom and love: Eduardo Montes-Bradley composes a tribute to Alice Parker
When Melodious Accord, Inc., reached out to Charlottesville-based documentarian Eduardo Montes-Bradley and asked him to craft a film about the life of musician and composer Alice Parker, Montes-Bradley knew he had to meet Parker before he said yes. He headed up to Boston, and the two drove
The punks are alright
A punk rock arsonist is not the likely lead in a romantic comedy, but love has never been known to follow the rules. Dinner in America cheers for the underdogs and sees people for who they really are. Writer/director Adam Rehmeier’s twist on a boy-meets-girl tale starts with punk rocker Simon
Real to reel: Director Nicole Kassell discusses bringing ‘Watchmen’ to life
HBO’s hit series “Watchmen” presents a universe where high fantasy collides with horrible reality, a world where an alternate world replete with superheroes and interdimensional creatures shifts to a very real American atrocity. Building on the 1985 graphic novel Watchmen, writer/executive
Souza’s shade: Documentary recalls a world not so long ago
Four years ago, former White House chief photographer Pete Souza wouldn’t have imagined he’d be the subject of a documentary and an Instagram superstar. “We hadn’t elected Donald Trump four years ago,” reminds Souza in a phone interview. Three years and 10 months ago, that had changed. Souza
PICK: Lost Home, Win Home
For the win: Playwright Shelby Edwards explores the conflicting emotions attached to her native Charlottesville in Lost Home, Win Home. Through the intricate thinking of a chess master, Edwards reconstructs the trauma of the Unite the Right/Neo-Nazi rally that took place here on August 12,