PICK: Joy Harjo

Lighting the way: United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo began writing poetry as a college student in the ’70s in support of Native empow­er­ment, drawing inspiration from her Muscogee Creek background. The prolific author, educator, musician, and playwright has just published her ninth book of poetry, An American Sunrise, and her Native nations anthology, When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through, was recently listed by Oprah Winfrey as one of “The Books That Help Me Through.” Harjo appears virtually in a reading for UVA and the surrounding community. Registration required.

Monday 11/16, Free, 6pm. indigenousarts.as.virginia.edu.