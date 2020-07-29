PICK: Josh Mayo

Staying connected: Josh Mayo might be the hardest-working promoter of local music. For the past three-and-a-half years, Mayo has been hosting weekly open mics, giving new artists exposure, and welcoming respected players to the stage. He didn’t skip a beat during recent shutdowns, putting the showcase online and continuing to welcome a wide range of guests, from Sam Colony, Hi Castle, and The Musical Suspects (Matt Horn Ferguson and Andy Rowland), to Karen Collins, Susan Munson, Tyler Dick, and Joe Kaltenbach. “I’ve been blessed to know so many of my favorite musicians in this sweet town of Charlottesville,” says Mayo. The series is back to live performances for a small patio audience, while remaining online.

Wednesdays. Free, 8:30pm. Holly’s Diner, 1221 E. Market St. 234-4436.