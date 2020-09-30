PICK: John and Chris Kelly

Plays together: The Front Porch continues its Save the Music series with an all-in-the-family edition featuring John and Chris Kelly. The father-son team appeared together on John’s recent release In Between, a collection of rock and folk songs that reflect on social justice issues as well as the importance of family bonds. Chris’ six-member, alt-rock band 14 Stories formed in 2017, and broke through on local high school stages before gigging at the Southern and the Pavilion. Proceeds will benefit the Heather Heyer Foundation.

Sunday 10/4. Zoom required. 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville.