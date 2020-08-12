PICK: In the Heights

Enjoy Live Arts’ production of the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights via Zoom from the comfort of home. Enjoy Live Arts’ production of the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights via Zoom from the comfort of home.
Arts


8/12/20 at 12:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Musical heights: Before the world went head over heels for Hamilton and all our kids memorized the soundtrack to Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda wowed audiences with his exuberant musical In the Heights. Set over three days and chronicling a vibrant Latino community in New York City, the show dazzles with it’s hip-hop and Spanish-infused lyrics. Live Arts sets out to hit the highest heights of musical theater with its own distinct, livestreamed spin on the production.

Thursday, 8/13 – Sunday, 8/16. $15, 7pm. Zoom required. livearts.org.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Previous Post

PICK: Global Cooking Series

Next Post

PICK: Fall Gardening and Seed Starting



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of