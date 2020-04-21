Pick: Ike Anderson’s HipHop Dance WorkShop

Ike Anderson hosts a hip-hop dance workshop every Wednesday at 3pm via @mrccville on Instagram. Photo by Eze Amos Ike Anderson hosts a hip-hop dance workshop every Wednesday at 3pm via @mrccville on Instagram. Photo by Eze Amos
All the right moves: Ike Anderson started crafting his own dance routines in middle school, connecting moves to build confidence and battle stress. In recent years, he’s prepared dozens of teens for step and hip-hop dance competitions through his classes at the Music Resource Center. Anderson’s free online HipHop Dance WorkShop series couldn’t come at a better time—it’ll get stay-at-home butts of all ages movin’.

Wednesdays, 3pm. Instagram @mrccville.

