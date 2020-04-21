Pick: Ike Anderson’s HipHop Dance WorkShop

All the right moves: Ike Anderson started crafting his own dance routines in middle school, connecting moves to build confidence and battle stress. In recent years, he’s prepared dozens of teens for step and hip-hop dance competitions through his classes at the Music Resource Center. Anderson’s free online HipHop Dance WorkShop series couldn’t come at a better time—it’ll get stay-at-home butts of all ages movin’.
Order up! A guide to local restaurants offering takeout
Since Governor Ralph Northam shut down dine-in restaurants several weeks ago, many area eateries have pivoted to takeout and delivery to stay afloat. What follows is a list of local establishments that are open and waiting to take your call-in order. (Keep in mind that some information is
Pick: Hot Yoga Charlottesville
Hot at home: As many forms of exercise migrated to online instruction, most local studios flowed seamlessly into virtual class offerings. Hot Yoga Charlottesville instructors are posting a variety of classes for all skill levels, and making them accessible on a free YouTube channel (donations
Pick: The Daily Creature
Wild things: We know your kids are restless, and the interactive fun of the Through the Looking Glass exhibit at IX is temporarily closed, but The Daily Creature streaming series is a hit with art- lovers and animal-lovers alike. Artist Joe Vena leads his audience through 30-minute art project
Shear temptations: Hair dos…and don’ts
You’ve thought about it. Looked in the bathroom mirror and considered the scissors in the drawer. Caught your reflection in a car window and wondered if you still have those clippers. Picked up a bowl and contemplated whether those ’90s cuts were all that bad. Per Governor Ralph Northam’s
Safe at home: Pets can be a comfort during the coronavirus
As we continue practicing social distancing and self-isolation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many of us are at home and spending a lot more time with our pets. They can be a tremendous comfort in a time like this; I have yet to find an antidote as soothing as my dog’s peaceful
Pick: WTJU Rock Marathon
Can’t fight this feeling: Connecting through music has always been a comfort in troubled times. This year, WTJU’s Rock Marathon affirms that connection with a transcendent dose of specially curated programming filled with the deep dives, obscure tracks, and whimsy we’ve come to expect from the
High school seniors mourn loss of milestones
by Charlie Burns Ever since its emergence in the United States, the coronavirus has impacted people’s lives in distinct ways, and laid waste to societal norms as we know them. For high school seniors, this includes social and academic expectations for their final semester. Senior year has
Pick: Monticello’s virtual tours
Viewing the past: Always wanted to visit Monticello but never had the time? And now that you have the time, the front door at TJ’s place is locked. Fear not: Monticello is using Zoom to provide a virtual opportunity to explore one of our country’s most iconic sites and the legacy of Thomas
Pick: Treasure Trunk Theater
Mother’s big helper: One silver lining of our new stay-at-home society is that it’s provided hours of quality family time. Hours and hours—with no end in sight. Luckily, Live Arts’ Online Treasure Trunk Theater offers parents some guilt-free virtual assistance from Edwina Herring. New stories,
Pick: BlkFrs TV
Much ado about Shakespeare: Shakespeare scholars have been dominating online arts outlets with clickbait headlines about the Bard’s burst of creativity during a bubonic plague quarantine in 1606. He’s said to have “churned out King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra that year,” which may
Album reviews: Quarantunes
More than ever, we’re treating pop music functionally—we choose and use tunes to get us going in the morning; to set the right vibes for cooking; to get amped for a night out. But creating a functional playlist for others can be perilous. Consider the wedding DJ, who takes responsibility for
Focused group: Porchraits capture residents at a distance
Two weeks ago, Eze Amos was “bored as hell.” Usually the photographer is running around Charlottesville at all hours, snapping candid shots of everyday life in the city—buskers, beer drinkers, sidewalk chalkers, protesters—shooting weddings, or completing assignments for this newspaper. But
Small Bites: April 6
Stepping up to serve free meals In these trying times for the restaurant industry, chef Harrison Keevil of Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen is using his talents to serve others. What originally started as a free lunch (about 20 meals each weekday), has expanded to include breakfast and
Food web: Local farms find new ways to connect with customers
At this point in the season, farmers have planted potatoes and strawberries. They’ve sown radishes, carrots, beets, and kohlrabi. They’ve transplanted broccoli and onions from interior pots to outdoor beds, and any day now, they’ll put in the warmer-weather crops like corn and peppers. But as
Pick: Publishing pivot
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has altered life as usual, but for area creatives the show must go on. Taking the place of her scheduled book release appearances, local author Laura Lee Gulledge is hopping on Facebook Live to discuss The Dark Matter of Mona Starr, a YA
Pick: Concert on your couch
Live music in the comfort of your own home? Sounds too good to be true, but rest assured, it isn’t. As a temporary replacement for in-person concerts and events, The Front Porch streaming series Save the Music welcomes Charlottesville native Genna Matthew, whose bittersweet lyrics and soothing
Pick: Art lessons
“The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before,” says graphic novelist Neil Gaiman. Second Street Gallery has brightened our community for over 45 years, and while we cannot currently enjoy its compelling displays in person, SSG offers us plenty to
Homecoming: Sex and self-love during the coronavirus pandemic
By Lisa Speidel Navigating the coronavirus pandemic has proven challenging as we figure out social distancing, homeschooling, Zoom meetings, maintaining our health and minimizing breakdowns from cabin fever. Sex may be the last thing on our minds. Maybe we have kids at home and little privacy
In sharp relief: Supporting artists through COVID-19
In an effort to help artists facing financial hardship because of venue closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19, The Bridge PAI and New City Arts Initiative launched the Charlottesville Emergency Relief Fund for Artists on March 20. Artists can apply to receive up to $300; all they
Welcome home: Our guide to city neighborhoods
By Charlie Burns, Carol Diggs, Brielle Entzminger, Ben Hitchcock, Laura Longhine, and Erin O’Hare Life here in Charlottesville has changed drastically since we began working on this feature about city neighborhoods, more than a month ago. But if anything, our neighborhoods have become more