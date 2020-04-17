Pick: Hot Yoga Charlottesville

Lizzie Clark and her Hot Yoga Charlottesville team put a twist on virtual yoga by offering healthy recipes to practitioners. Lizzie Clark and her Hot Yoga Charlottesville team put a twist on virtual yoga by offering healthy recipes to practitioners.
Culture


4/17/20 at 7:04 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Hot at home: As many forms of exercise migrated to online instruction, most local studios flowed seamlessly into virtual class offerings. Hot Yoga Charlottesville instructors are posting a variety of classes for all skill levels, and making them accessible on a free YouTube channel (donations not required, but greatly appreciated). BYO heat, and if you sign up for HYC’s email list, you’ll get recipes for tasty eats made with simple ingredients that will support a healthy quarantine.

Ongoing. hotyogacville.com/online-classes.

 

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Pick: The Daily Creature



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of