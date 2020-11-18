PICK: Help Desk

11/18/20 at 11:02 AM
Help yourself: Even with COVID-19, the show must go on—online that is. Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play is a one-act comedy that magnifies the funny-not-so-funny frustration we’ve all faced while working with a help desk. And it doesn’t take long for the ironic to spiral into the absurd in Don Zolidis’ livestreamed play. Make sure you have the most recent computer updates, but if you have any problems logging in, don’t call customer service—the folks there are busy being hilarious.

Through 11/22, $20 suggested donation, 8pm. Zoom required. fourcp.org.

