PICK: Hallo-Queen

Publicity Photo
Arts


10/28/20 at 10:56 AM
DragGing it out: Local drag legends are ready to go the social distance for a good time at Hallo-Queen, hosted by Arione DeCardenza. Dance and sing along to joyful hits and songs of the season with Sabrina Laurence (The Crayola Queen), Dezerayah D. Taylor, Crimsyn, Jayzeer Shanty, and London BaCall.

Friday 10/30, 18-plus. Masks required. $12-15, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

