Justice fir all: It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Keep that in mind as you hold on to tradition from afar and watch Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Holiday Concert remotely this December. Performers from around the region, including the Charlottesville High School choirs, Odyssey of Soul, and Rattlebag, take the Paramount stage during a TV broadcast co-hosted by NBC29’s Kasey Hott and Andrea Copeland-Whitsett. At the end of the night, officials will flip the light switch on our locally sourced tree with a crowdsourced name: Spruce Bader Ginsburg.

Friday 12/4, a iring on CW29 at 6pm and NBC29 at 7pm.