PICK: Grand Illumination Holiday Concert

Justice fir all: It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Keep that in mind as you hold on to tradition from afar and watch Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Holiday Concert remotely this December. Performers from around the region, including the Charlottesville High School choirs, Odyssey of Soul, and Rattlebag, take the Paramount stage during a TV broadcast co-hosted by NBC29’s Kasey Hott and Andrea Copeland-Whitsett. At the end of the night, officials will flip the light switch on our locally sourced tree with a crowdsourced name: Spruce Bader Ginsburg.
PICK: Messiah Sing-In
Hallelujah for us: Love to sing along but don’t care for an audience? It’s your time to shine as a party of one when the UVA Department of Music moves its Messiah Sing-In online. The annual tradition began at the university in 1968 and was among the first sing-ins in the nation. The inspiring
PICK: Crock of Gold
Punk drunk love: In the documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, The Pogues frontman claims he was preordained for punk success. Born on Christmas Day, “God looked down on this little cottage in Ireland and said, ‘That little boy there, he’s the little boy I’m going to use
Holiday in hiding: Happiest Season is a missed opportunity to kick open the closet
A new relationship during the holidays is a recipe for hilarity and high jinks. There’s meeting the family, heavily enforced traditions, and all sorts of other religious and historical wrenches to throw into the spokes of what could be cozy couple time. Happiest Season takes on all of these
Light in the distance: ‘Let There Be Light’ adapts to the pandemic
A few months ago, James Yates awoke from a nightmare. He was hosting “Let There Be Light”—the same luminesce-focused art exhibit he has helmed for the past 13 years at Piedmont Virginia Community College—but there was a problem. “Nobody was wearing masks, and everybody was crowding together,”
To hell and back
Years before the 2020 pandemic, artist Michelle Gagliano developed a fascination with Dante’s Inferno and set out to interpret each of the poem’s 34 cantos through one painting per week. She completed the project, and exhibited it in 2017. But as the virus and social and political unrest
PICK: Help Desk
Help yourself: Even with COVID-19, the show must go on—online that is. Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play is a one-act comedy that magnifies the funny-not-so-funny frustration we’ve all faced while working with a help desk. And it doesn’t take long for the ironic to spiral into the absurd in Don
PICK: Like A Wrecking Ball
Breaking walls: Miley Cyrus, watch out: multidisciplinary Australian artist Tony Albert comes in swinging with his latest work, Like A Wrecking Ball: Using Art and Humor to Confront Racist Statues in Australia and the USA. Scholar-activist Jalane Schmidt will moderate as Albert and Native
PICK: Fiebre Tropical
First crush: Juli Delgado Lopera’s debut novel Fiebre Tropical tells a coming-of-age story that combines visually rich prose with characters who are as colorful as their Miami setting. Fifteen-year-old Francisca narrates as her Colombian family’s American dream decays after arriving from
PICK: Art in Life: Food
Plate as canvas: When Julia Child hit the airwaves as “The French Chef” in 1963, she single-handedly launched a cult of culinary celebrity that still inspires us to attempt complicated food preparations in our home kitchens. Art in Life: Food, the next installment of The Fralin Museum of Art
PICK: Wom Con
Drawn out: The local comic art scene is brimming with girl power and a desire to connect. Cartoonists Laura Lee Gulledge (The Dark Matter of Mona Starr), Hannah England (Strawbunny), and Mariah Bryant (Six-Petal Pyramid) present Wom Con, a pop-up gathering for those who can’t sit home anymore.
PICK: Joy Harjo
Lighting the way: United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo began writing poetry as a college student in the ’70s in support of Native empowerment, drawing inspiration from her Muscogee Creek background. The prolific author, educator, musician, and playwright has just published her ninth book of
Sugar coated: Cambodian refugees chase the American dream in The Donut King
Every chapter of American history, every aspect of American culture, and every American industry has been shaped by immigration. This is more than a political talking point. It’s a concrete reality, and nowhere is it clearer than in the story of the Cambodian influence in the donut industry.
Sound Choices: New faces, old places, and terra firma
Ruth Good Haunt EP, Citrus City Records Richmond/Brooklyn-based Citrus City Records has served as a platform for marginalized and lesser-heard voices from all corners of the scene since 2014. One of the tape label’s latest offerings comes from Ruth Good, the moniker for brothers Jonathan and
PICK: Art Unlocked
Invest in the arts: Love art? Worried about the effect of a pandemic on our area’s art scene? Art Unlocked brings together seven organizations in central Virginia, including McGuffey Art Center and The Bridge, to support the work of over 65 artists. The gallery is currently open online, and the
PICK: Steep Canyon Rangers
Wild and crazy pickin’: Made famous through collaborations with actor/comedian/banjo player Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers’ raucous bluegrass is serious business. The band has nine albums on its own, three of which were released in the past 12 months, and two with Martin—including the
Kites bring attention to locally detained migrant children’s plight
In Latin America, kites are serious business, flown, depending on region, on Easter and the Day of the Dead. They’re also widely used for sport. With his “Papalotes en Resistencia” (Kites in Resistance), Federico Cuatlacuatl, an assistant professor of new media in UVA’s art department, uses the
Act locally: Area photographers’ exhibit focuses on systemic racism
This spring, just as people were grappling with the new normal of living in a pandemic, George Floyd’s homicide threw a Molotov cocktail of anger, frustration, and heartbreak onto an already stressful situation. After Rodney and Eric, Trayvon and Sandra, Breonna and Elijah, and countless other
Chamomile and Whiskey’s latest, Red Clay Heart, lands with some fanfare
Ken Coomer seems to have a crush on Charlottesville bands. The former Wilco and Uncle Tupelo drummer produced Sons of Bill’s 2014 Love and Logic, and his latest local connection is to the new LP from Chamomile and Whiskey, the rock-country band that Nelson County natives Koda Kerl and Marie
PICK: Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
On the list: You cannot be an arts lover in Charlottesville without running across the work of Darryl Smith. The always-smiling actor, singer, dancer, and box office manager with the patience of a saint, is a longtime fixture at Live Arts—and he’s missing! Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
PICK: Hallo-Queen
DragGing it out: Local drag legends are ready to go the social distance for a good time at Hallo-Queen, hosted by Arione DeCardenza. Dance and sing along to joyful hits and songs of the season with Sabrina Laurence (The Crayola Queen), Dezerayah D. Taylor, Crimsyn, Jayzeer Shanty, and London