PICK: Global Cooking Series

Culture


8/12/20 at 12:31 PM
Teaching Thai: The spice of a good red curry, the comforting taste of pad Thai, a steaming bowl of tom yum soup—if you’ve ever wanted to know how to cook some of these tasty Thai dishes for yourself, the wait is over. As part of the Global Cooking Series, chef Ian Rynecki shows attendees how to make authentic and flavorful Thai cuisine with simple, everyday ingredients. Each registration includes a garden tour, cooking class, dinner, and two glasses of wine.

Wednesday, 8/12. $95, 6pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.

Posted In:     Culture,Living

