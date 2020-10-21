PICK: Gallery of Curiosities

10/21/20 at 11:10 AM
Urine for a treat: More than 40 contributors dug into the dark recesses of their art closets to assemble the “deep-dive into the most peculiar parts of our community’s collective wonder” that is the Gallery of Curiosities. In other words, you’ll be offered a peek behind the curtain, past the sensical and the visually accessible, where your comfort level will be challenged with a display of weird collections. If you want to see a sample of Thomas Jefferson’s urine up close, this is your chance.

Through 10/31, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 209 Monticello Rd., 218-2060. brigdepai.org.

