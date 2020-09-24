PICK: Food From Our Farms

Rewarding harvest: A salad of autumn lettuces and herbs, Asian pear, toasted pecans, and Surryano ham crisp with nectarine vinaigrette. Empanadas made from Caromont chevre, butternut squash, and heirloom apples. It’s harvest time in the Blue Ridge, and the menu for Food From Our Farms: 2020 Edition features the bounty of the season while honoring the Local Food Hub’s work with small family farms and the food community. Support LFH as you enjoy a delivered dinner prepared by APimento Catering and Caromont Farm, with desserts by Albemarle Baking Company, and wine options from local wineries. Orders due by 9/26.

Saturday 10/3. $100 suggested donation. localfoodhub.org/dinner