Pick: Fly at home

Fly Dog Yoga's virtual classes can help keep you mentally and physically fit during the stay-at-home order.
Culture


4/01/20 at 7:06 AM
Don’t let social distancing deny you the benefits of feeling strong and present in your own body. FlyDog Yoga is offering three to four live classes a day, plus on-demand Power Vinyasa, Yin, Flow, Barre, Power Sculpt, Yoga Nidra, Meditation, and more. In addition, studio co-owner Brad Whiteman, an Army veteran who learned to manage his injuries through yoga, remains committed to “sharing the positive physical and mental benefits” of regular practice with service members, veterans, and first responders through a free livestream class on Wednesdays at 6:30pm.

Ongoing. Other classes $7-29.99. Flydogyoga.com/livestream.

Posted In:     Culture

