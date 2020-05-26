Pick: Flexible Pasta Primavera

5/26/20 at 6:01 PM
Peas and love: Accomplished chef Ian Redshaw (James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Rising Star Chef Mid-Atlantic, former partner at Lampo and Prime 109 restaurants) teaches a virtual cooking class on how to make the most of ingredients from your garden or local farm while keeping it simple and artful. Redshaw will cook online, answer questions, and coach you through the process of making a Flexible Pasta Primavera that combines pasta made from scratch with the fresh bounty of late spring vegetables.

Thursday, May 28. $20, 2pm. Zoom registration required. thehappycook.com.

