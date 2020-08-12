PICK: Fall Gardening and Seed Starting

Grey gardening: Gardening has surged during our stay-at-home summer. And with fall on the horizon, and no end in sight to the pandemic, many are asking: What should I be planting now? When should I be planting? Is there still a need for pest control? During this Fall Gardening and Seed Starting class, growers learn best practices and go home with a flat of organic seeds ready to sprout for an autumn harvest.
Inside look: Photographers turn their cameras toward home for virtual exhibition
Photographer Derrick Waller has spent the last several months on the streets of downtown Charlottesville, capturing the raised fists and interlocked arms of the local Black Lives Matter movement. But from July 17 to August 21, viewers can glimpse a different side of Waller and other
PICK: In the Heights
Musical heights: Before the world went head over heels for Hamilton and all our kids memorized the soundtrack to Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda wowed audiences with his exuberant musical In the Heights. Set over three days and chronicling a vibrant Latino community in New York City, the show dazzles
PICK: Global Cooking Series
Teaching Thai: The spice of a good red curry, the comforting taste of pad Thai, a steaming bowl of tom yum soup—if you’ve ever wanted to know how to cook some of these tasty Thai dishes for yourself, the wait is over. As part of the Global Cooking Series, chef Ian Rynecki shows attendees how
Listening pleasure: Nathaniel Star channels a greater joy on new album Eros
Nathaniel Star is in love. He has a light in his eyes and he is grinning from ear to ear. This is not the giddiness of a new romance or the rose-colored adoration that comes at first sight. Star is in love with his craft, his artform, the feeling that his music brings and how […]
Honest to God: Karen Maine delivers a sharp coming-of-age comedy
For those of us who were teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “walled garden” of America Online was how many of us connected with the world on a then-unprecedented scale. One could surf the World Wide Web using an early browser like Netscape, but the security of a closed platform made
PICK: The ’77z
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake
PICK: Cyrano de Bergerac
Virtuosic verse: With Broadway closed indefinitely and new stage plays in short supply, we miss the communal experience of seeing a show. National Theatre’s Live in HD series brings you closer from a distance with a screening of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in an inventive
PICK: Create & Critique
Shapes and sizes: Ever wondered how to use a stencil to best effect? Don’t even know what a stencil is or does? In Lou Haney’s two-part virtual workshop, Create & Critique, you’ll learn innovative processes for creating your own stencils and how to use them in different contexts, such as
Room at the inn: The Vangelopouloses welcome everyone as family
The Ivy Inn, an acclaimed local fine-dining staple, rests comfortably in the shady greenery of Old Ivy Road. Klockner Stadium is just beyond the treeline, but in midsummer you would never know it was there while sitting in the outdoor dining space surrounded by lush flora. Once a tollhouse and
Eyes to the sky: Young birders build their skills
Dusk. A cold fitful breeze. Quiet except for our footfalls on dry leaves. Far above, a hawk glides, dark against the twilight sky. “Cooper’s,” says Theo after a swift glance. Theo is leading our group along the Rivanna Trail in search of woodcocks. It’s sunset in spring—courting time. Theo
Creative financing: Patti Pan’s RevArt deals with the serious business of art
Art and business aren’t the most compatible concepts—some might even consider them diametrically opposed. Connections exist, however, and Patti Pan is seeking to find and expand upon them with her startup RevArt, a “global platform connecting artists” with commercial brands and with each other.
PICK: Josh Mayo
Staying connected: Josh Mayo might be the hardest-working promoter of local music. For the past three-and-a-half years, Mayo has been hosting weekly open mics, giving new artists exposure, and welcoming respected players to the stage. He didn’t skip a beat during recent shutdowns, putting the
PICK: RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio
Those about to rock: If you spent any time in Boston during the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s, chances are you found WBCN on your radio dial. The rock station broadcast in analog for over 40 years, (followed by a short digital run), and was legendary in the music business for its social, political, and
PICK: School of Rock
Banding together: With a sprawling parking lot, and a community that needs to get out of the house, Dairy Market launched the rebirth of the former milk processing plant by teaming up with the Virginia Film Festival for a series of drive-in movies. Next up is School of Rock, starring Jack Black
In their own backyards
“Phenology” might not be a word you use in everyday conversation, but it’s one of the keys to tracking climate change. The term refers to the study of timing in the natural world—the dates when plants flower, leaves emerge, seeds drop, and animals migrate. The USA National Phenology Network is
Hallelujah. What’s next?: The defeat of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is only the beginning
On July 5, my family and I were in the car together when we had a media experience that feels old- fashioned and rare these days. All of us, at the same time, heard the headline on the radio: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been canceled. There followed a few seconds of disbelief, then many
PICK: Chickenhead Blues Band
Get out to get down: Charlottesville favorite, the Chickenhead Blues Band, is back—live on stage—no logins required! NOLA’s own Aric van Brocklin on guitar, joins Skip Haga on the keyboards, with Granville Mullings on drums, Andy Rowland blowing the sax, and Victor Brown banging on the bass to
In and out: Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives explore new selves
The acronym for the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives—FUCC—is pronounced exactly like the four-letter word it brings to mind. “FUCC facilitates opportunities for our members to have an outlet for their creative expression,” says mixed-media artist and member Sri Kodakalla,
Screens: First Cow is a deftly crafted story of virtue and friendship
As our country struggles with its foundational mythology, we are faced with the question of how the story would be framed if it were written by those whose names are lost to history yet participated in its creation. Though First Cow is not made with a didactic tone, it asks us to consider vital
Sound Choices: Recent Virginia releases resonate with dream pop, folk, and old-time music
Becca Mancari The Greatest Part (Captured Tracks) After cutting her chops in Lynchburg, Virginia, Becca Mancari brought the traditions of Appalachia with her to Nashville, where she quickly made a name for herself in Music City’s Americana circles. Her debut album Good Woman (2017) drew on