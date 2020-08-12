PICK: Fall Gardening and Seed Starting

Grey gardening: Gardening has surged during our stay-at-home summer. And with fall on the horizon, and no end in sight to the pandemic, many are asking: What should I be planting now? When should I be planting? Is there still a need for pest control? During this Fall Gardening and Seed Starting class, growers learn best practices and go home with a flat of organic seeds ready to sprout for an autumn harvest.

Saturday, 8/15. $15, 10am. Fifth Season Gardening, 900 Preston Ave. 293-2332.