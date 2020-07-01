PICK: DMB Drive-In

Crash in: The Dave Matthews Band needs no introduction. Known for its live performances and charming frontman, the globally famous jam band

has been the musical pride of Charlottesville for decades. And with the pandemic prohibiting live concerts, DMB has found a way to fill the deafening silence of no summer touring. The DMB Drive-In series streams previous performances, with proceeds going to different causes each week. In the spirit of its 1996 hit album, go ahead and Crash into these concerts from your comfy couch seat.

8pm. davematthewsband.com