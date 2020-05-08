Pick: Davina Jackson and Atreyu

Up on up: It’s a family affair when Davina Jackson and Atreyu go live in The Front Porch’s Save the Music series. Expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined by her son, rap artist Atreyu. The pair is frequently seen performing with their central Virginia band Wild Common. The concert will also be broadcast live on WTJU (91.1 FM), and donation proceeds will benefit Piedmont Housing Alliance.