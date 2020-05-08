Pick: Davina Jackson and Atreyu

Sunday night, expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Davina Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined for a live streamed concert by her son, rap artist Atreyu. Sunday night, expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Davina Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined for a live streamed concert by her son, rap artist Atreyu.
Culture


5/08/20 at 7:01 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Up on up: It’s a family affair when Davina Jackson and Atreyu go live in The Front Porch’s Save the Music series. Expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined by her son, rap artist Atreyu. The pair is frequently seen performing with their central Virginia band Wild Common. The concert will also be broadcast live on WTJU (91.1 FM), and donation proceeds will benefit Piedmont Housing Alliance.

Sunday, May 10. 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , , , , ,

Previous Post

The sweetness: Sliced. Cake Bar gives us reasons to celebrate



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of