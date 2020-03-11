Pick: DaBaby

Rap sensation DaBaby plays John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, March 14. Publicity photo. Rap sensation DaBaby plays John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, March 14. Publicity photo.
Culture


3/11/20 at 7:10 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Baby names: A quick scan of DaBaby’s musical releases finds the 28-year-old rap sensation emphatically swaddling his moniker. He launched his career under the name Baby Jesus, then reintroduced himself as DaBaby on God’s Work Resurrected where he “just switched out my name for political reasons.” His mixtape releases include
Billion Dollar Baby, Baby Talk, Baby Talk 2, 3, 4, and 5, as well as Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t. In March 2019, he birthed his first studio album, Baby On Baby, and his single “Suge” is approaching 335 million plays. That baby blew up!

Saturday, March 14. $47.50-197.50, 8pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:    

Previous Post

Getting real: CHS students join Robert Shetterly in truth-teller exhibition



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of