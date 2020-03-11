Pick: DaBaby

Baby names: A quick scan of DaBaby’s musical releases finds the 28-year-old rap sensation emphatically swaddling his moniker. He launched his career under the name Baby Jesus, then reintroduced himself as DaBaby on God’s Work Resurrected where he “just switched out my name for political reasons.” His mixtape releases include

Billion Dollar Baby, Baby Talk, Baby Talk 2, 3, 4, and 5, as well as Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t. In March 2019, he birthed his first studio album, Baby On Baby, and his single “Suge” is approaching 335 million plays. That baby blew up!

Saturday, March 14. $47.50-197.50 , 8pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd.