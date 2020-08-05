PICK: Cyrano de Bergerac

Arts


8/05/20 at 11:19 AM
Virtuosic verse: With Broadway closed indefinitely and new stage plays in short supply, we miss the communal experience of seeing a show. National Theatre’s Live in HD series brings you closer from a distance with a screening of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in an inventive adaptation of the classic play that explores themes of love and deception in a wholly original way.

Friday, 8/7. $11-15, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

