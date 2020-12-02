PICK: Crock of Gold

Arts


12/02/20 at 10:11 AM
Punk drunk love: In the documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, The Pogues frontman claims he was preordained for punk success. Born on Christmas Day, “God looked down on this little cottage in Ireland and said, ‘That little boy there, he’s the little boy I’m going to use to save Irish music.’” says MacGowan. Bruce Springsteen calls him a “master,” and a 30-year friendship with Johnny Depp prompted the actor to green light the project as a celebration of the punk legend’s 60th birthday and the survival of his very public struggles with addiction.

Thursday 12/3, $12.75, 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 5th Street Station. 326-5056.

