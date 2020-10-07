PICK: Creative Mornings

Arts


10/07/20 at 11:15 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Perfect plans: Ebony Walden describes her skills as a mix between creative catalyst and community builder. The urban planner, consultant, and facilitator, who has been transforming communities for over a decade, will speak on the theme of transit at the next Creative Mornings gathering. Expect Walden to challenge your brain’s muscle memory with her infectious, authentic strategies. “Art, technology, good questions, thought-provoking activities, and focused discussions are just a few ways I will keep you engaged,” she says.

Friday 10/9, Free, Registration begins 10am on October 5. creativemornings.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

PICK: Outdoor Film Series

Next Post

PICK: Moules Frites at Home



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of