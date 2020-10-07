PICK: Creative Mornings

Perfect plans: Ebony Walden describes her skills as a mix between creative catalyst and community builder. The urban planner, consultant, and facilitator, who has been transforming communities for over a decade, will speak on the theme of transit at the next Creative Mornings gathering. Expect Walden to challenge your brain’s muscle memory with her infectious, authentic strategies. “Art, technology, good questions, thought-provoking activities, and focused discussions are just a few ways I will keep you engaged,” she says.

Friday 10/9, Free, Registration begins 10am on October 5. creativemornings.com.