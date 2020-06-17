PICK: Creative Mornings with Irène Mathieu

Healing words: Creative Mornings has been connecting art and maker communities since 2008. The international series offers unique insights into the topics that bind us, through small gatherings in public spaces around the globe. Pre-COVID, CM promoted a belief in “face-to-face connections, in learning from others, in hugs and high fives,” but it pivots online with its next installment. Charlottesville’s session will feature a reading and conversation with Irène Mathieu, M.D., an award-winning author of three collections of poetry, and a pediatrician at the University of Virginia who leads workshops on poetry and medicine for doctors in training. Mathieu will present around June’s theme: Insecure.

Friday 6/19. Zoom required. 8:30am. creativemornings.com.