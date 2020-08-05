PICK: Create & Critique

Shapes and sizes: Ever wondered how to use a stencil to best effect? Don’t even know what a stencil is or does? In Lou Haney’s two-part virtual workshop, Create & Critique, you’ll learn innovative processes for creating your own stencils and how to use them in different contexts, such as paintings, textiles, and other artistic endeavors.
Honest to God: Karen Maine delivers a sharp coming-of-age comedy
For those of us who were teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “walled garden” of America Online was how many of us connected with the world on a then-unprecedented scale. One could surf the World Wide Web using an early browser like Netscape, but the security of a closed platform made
PICK: The ’77z
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake
PICK: Cyrano de Bergerac
Virtuosic verse: With Broadway closed indefinitely and new stage plays in short supply, we miss the communal experience of seeing a show. National Theatre’s Live in HD series brings you closer from a distance with a screening of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in an inventive
Rediscovering history: Local documentarians explore our hidden past in PBS series
When Field Studio founders Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren went to cast a leading man for their historical documentary series “The Future of America’s Past,” they knew just who to put in front of the camera. Ed Ayers, who researched and taught history at the University of Virginia for 27 years
Eyes to the sky: Young birders build their skills
Dusk. A cold fitful breeze. Quiet except for our footfalls on dry leaves. Far above, a hawk glides, dark against the twilight sky. “Cooper’s,” says Theo after a swift glance. Theo is leading our group along the Rivanna Trail in search of woodcocks. It’s sunset in spring—courting time. Theo
Creative financing: Patti Pan’s RevArt deals with the serious business of art
Art and business aren’t the most compatible concepts—some might even consider them diametrically opposed. Connections exist, however, and Patti Pan is seeking to find and expand upon them with her startup RevArt, a “global platform connecting artists” with commercial brands and with each other.
PICK: Josh Mayo
Staying connected: Josh Mayo might be the hardest-working promoter of local music. For the past three-and-a-half years, Mayo has been hosting weekly open mics, giving new artists exposure, and welcoming respected players to the stage. He didn’t skip a beat during recent shutdowns, putting the
PICK: RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio
Those about to rock: If you spent any time in Boston during the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s, chances are you found WBCN on your radio dial. The rock station broadcast in analog for over 40 years, (followed by a short digital run), and was legendary in the music business for its social, political, and
In their own backyards
“Phenology” might not be a word you use in everyday conversation, but it’s one of the keys to tracking climate change. The term refers to the study of timing in the natural world—the dates when plants flower, leaves emerge, seeds drop, and animals migrate. The USA National Phenology Network is
Mask force
Beginning August 1, masks will be mandatory in public for Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents. To help get the word out, we are sharing this link to a series of print-at-home posters by local artist Warren Craghead. Remember to wear your mask while you are putting these up around town!
Hallelujah. What’s next?: The defeat of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is only the beginning
On July 5, my family and I were in the car together when we had a media experience that feels old- fashioned and rare these days. All of us, at the same time, heard the headline on the radio: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been canceled. There followed a few seconds of disbelief, then many
PICK: Chickenhead Blues Band
Get out to get down: Charlottesville favorite, the Chickenhead Blues Band, is back—live on stage—no logins required! NOLA’s own Aric van Brocklin on guitar, joins Skip Haga on the keyboards, with Granville Mullings on drums, Andy Rowland blowing the sax, and Victor Brown banging on the bass to
In and out: Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives explore new selves
The acronym for the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives—FUCC—is pronounced exactly like the four-letter word it brings to mind. “FUCC facilitates opportunities for our members to have an outlet for their creative expression,” says mixed-media artist and member Sri Kodakalla,
Good company: Easy-drinking Virginia wines suited to the season
As summer temperatures rise, happy hour thoughts turn to wines that refresh. How best to quench your thirst on the deck or by a pool? What to pair with afternoon picnics or early evening cookouts? Here are a few recommended local options to help you keep drinking well through the rest of the
Screens: First Cow is a deftly crafted story of virtue and friendship
As our country struggles with its foundational mythology, we are faced with the question of how the story would be framed if it were written by those whose names are lost to history yet participated in its creation. Though First Cow is not made with a didactic tone, it asks us to consider vital
PICK: You Don’t Say! Happy Hour
Can’t beat it: Learning is a side effect during Wintergreen Music’s (drinking) game show, You Don’t Say! Happy Hour: Musician Trivia & Humor. In weekly virtual gatherings, Artistic Director Erin Freeman welcomes a variety of musicians to a panel that challenges the audience while regaling
PICK: Best in Show
Show going: Do you miss the excitement of watching a story unfold on the big screen? A sense of communion with fellow audience members? The iconic concessions? With new releases on hold, the Paramount is bringing some classics back to the theater, starting with Christopher Guest’s riotous
Pacing the passion: Artist Jae Johnson on mastering the flow of artistic energy
When artist Jae Johnson sized up the wall space designated for his mural at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, he realized the paintable area was about two feet shorter than he anticipated. His original design just wasn’t going to fit, and he had to come up with something
PICK: Basic Knife Skills
Knives out: Things getting dull in quarantine? Sharpen your kitchen game by joining Happy Cook owner Monique Moshier for a free virtual class on Basic Knife Skills. Follow along as she teaches you how to properly handle a knife, as well as basic cutting techniques and knife care. You’ll
PICK: Reggaelicious
Rock and talk: Gather friends and family (but not too close) for the next live-streamed installment of Save the Music with local groovin’ and movin’ band Reggaelicious. When the dance party wraps, you can ask questions of band members, and learn more about the group’s songs and musical history.