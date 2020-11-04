PICK: Craft C’ville’s Fall Market

Arts


11/04/20
Maker’s mart: Believe it or not, it’s time to get started on your holiday shopping. Support local artists at Craft C’ville’s Fall Market, where you’ll find a variety of homemade goods, from pottery to jewelry to baked treats. Over 40 Virginia-based vendors will be onsite, including Carved in Mud Pottery, Chrisinger’s Cuts, Our Two Bostons, and Crescent Moon Confections. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask. Rain date is Saturday, November 14.

Saturday 11/7, Free, Noon-4pm. The Shops at Stonefield. craft-cville.com.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     , , ,

