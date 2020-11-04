PICK: Craft C’ville’s Fall Market

Maker’s mart: Believe it or not, it’s time to get started on your holiday shopping. Support local artists at Craft C’ville’s Fall Market, where you’ll find a variety of homemade goods, from pottery to jewelry to baked treats. Over 40 Virginia-based vendors will be onsite, including Carved in Mud Pottery, Chrisinger’s Cuts, Our Two Bostons, and Crescent Moon Confections. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask. Rain date is Saturday, November 14.
PICK: Art Unlocked
Invest in the arts: Love art? Worried about the effect of a pandemic on our area’s art scene? Art Unlocked brings together seven organizations in central Virginia, including McGuffey Art Center and The Bridge, to support the work of over 65 artists. The gallery is currently open online, and the
PICK: Steep Canyon Rangers
Wild and crazy pickin’: Made famous through collaborations with actor/comedian/banjo player Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers’ raucous bluegrass is serious business. The band has nine albums on its own, three of which were released in the past 12 months, and two with Martin—including the
Kites bring attention to locally detained migrant children’s plight
In Latin America, kites are serious business, flown, depending on region, on Easter and the Day of the Dead. They’re also widely used for sport. With his “Papalotes en Resistencia” (Kites in Resistance), Federico Cuatlacuatl, an assistant professor of new media in UVA’s art department, uses the
Act locally: Area photographers’ exhibit focuses on systemic racism
This spring, just as people were grappling with the new normal of living in a pandemic, George Floyd’s homicide threw a Molotov cocktail of anger, frustration, and heartbreak onto an already stressful situation. After Rodney and Eric, Trayvon and Sandra, Breonna and Elijah, and countless other
PICK: The Agents of Good Roots
Best of what’s around: The Agents of Good Roots have a long history of jammin’ in Virginia. Founded in RVA in the early ’90s, the group rolled through the same mid-Southern musical trenches as the Dave Matthews Band, signing with RCA, and touring the college circuit extensively (see their music
PICK: Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
On the list: You cannot be an arts lover in Charlottesville without running across the work of Darryl Smith. The always-smiling actor, singer, dancer, and box office manager with the patience of a saint, is a longtime fixture at Live Arts—and he’s missing! Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water
PICK: Hallo-Queen
DragGing it out: Local drag legends are ready to go the social distance for a good time at Hallo-Queen, hosted by Arione DeCardenza. Dance and sing along to joyful hits and songs of the season with Sabrina Laurence (The Crayola Queen), Dezerayah D. Taylor, Crimsyn, Jayzeer Shanty, and London
Get closer
Mixed-media artist Brielle DuFlon’s work speaks of comfort in bold ways. Imagine putting on your favorite sweater, wrapping up in a fuzzy blanket, or donning a lacy garment. DuFlon takes those emotional aesthetics to a textile reality in her show, “huddle,” at New City Arts. Using repurposed
Cast your eyes on the 2020 Virginia Film Festival
Unprecedented, unexpected, insane…we could go on, but after months of living in a world with coronavirus, a presidential campaign, and a series of transformative social justice movements, well, you get the idea. To combat it all, we’ve been baking, we’ve been Zooming, we’ve been sitting
PICK: 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase
Stage to screen: For the second year in a row, the Virginia Film Festival is screening works by local hip-hop video directors and rappers during the 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase. Curated by Cullen “Fellowman” Wade, who compiles a wide variety of styles within the genre, the showcase
PICK: Gallery of Curiosities
Urine for a treat: More than 40 contributors dug into the dark recesses of their art closets to assemble the “deep-dive into the most peculiar parts of our community’s collective wonder” that is the Gallery of Curiosities. In other words, you’ll be offered a peek behind the curtain, past the
Wisdom and love: Eduardo Montes-Bradley composes a tribute to Alice Parker
When Melodious Accord, Inc., reached out to Charlottesville-based documentarian Eduardo Montes-Bradley and asked him to craft a film about the life of musician and composer Alice Parker, Montes-Bradley knew he had to meet Parker before he said yes. He headed up to Boston, and the two drove
The punks are alright
A punk rock arsonist is not the likely lead in a romantic comedy, but love has never been known to follow the rules. Dinner in America cheers for the underdogs and sees people for who they really are. Writer/director Adam Rehmeier’s twist on a boy-meets-girl tale starts with punk rocker Simon
Real to reel: Director Nicole Kassell discusses bringing ‘Watchmen’ to life
HBO’s hit series “Watchmen” presents a universe where high fantasy collides with horrible reality, a world where an alternate world replete with superheroes and interdimensional creatures shifts to a very real American atrocity. Building on the 1985 graphic novel Watchmen, writer/executive
Films to rally around at the 2020 VAFF
Many of us have found safe, socially distant ways to do the things we considered normal before the pandemic, such as drive-by birthday parties or outdoor, masked haircuts. When and how we might go to the movies like we once did is a tougher issue to resolve, because there’s no getting around
PICK: Lost Home, Win Home
For the win: Playwright Shelby Edwards explores the conflicting emotions attached to her native Charlottesville in Lost Home, Win Home. Through the intricate thinking of a chess master, Edwards reconstructs the trauma of the Unite the Right/Neo-Nazi rally that took place here on August 12,
PICK: Lola Flash
Action shots: Photographer Lola Flash’s art and activism are inextricably connected. For decades her work in genderqueer visual politics has challenged stereotypes and preconceptions about gender, sex, and race. Her exhibition “salt” is part of the Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative
PICK: Fleabag
Biting humor: If you’ve been binge-watching TV over the last eight months (and really, who hasn’t?), you probably have a “Fleabag” story. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s clever, outrageous, sex comedy-drama had everyone talking about their own relatable experiences when it jumped from an award-winning
Look again: Sanjay Suchak finds new views of the Old Dominion
In a year defined by wild new perspectives—on health, on risk, on human separation and connectedness—images have played a central role. Photos of people in crowds or isolation are newly fraught, and as we gather virtually, the visual appearance of other humans on-screen has become a startling,
The 2020 Virginia Film Festival offers an abundance of virtual and drive-in programming
Due to our need for social distancing, the 33rd annual Virginia Film Festival looks a little different this year, but organizers say that shouldn’t deter anyone from exploring the 50-plus offerings of virtual screenings, conversations, and drive-in movies. UVA Vice Provost for the Arts and