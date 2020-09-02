PICK: Company Picnic

Arts


9/02/20 at 11:26 AM
Bubble wrapped: Kendall Street Company is leading the local return to music festival gatherings with its Company Picnic. The fun-loving jam band will perform four sets outdoors over two days, while guests watch from a distance in “safety bubbles” of two-, four-, and six-ticket groups. Patrons can have concessions delivered to their bubble, and the ticket price includes a mask and commemorative poster.

Saturday 9/5 & Sunday 9/6. $100-240, 6pm. Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm 1135 Clan Chisholm Ln., Earlysville. chisholmvineyards.com.

