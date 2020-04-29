PICK: Community Coloring Book

Like a rainbow: In the search for silver linings during these homebound days, the Community Coloring Book unites us through a collection of designs by local artists. With contributions from Chicho Lorenzo, Sam Gray, Thomas Dean, Bolanle Adeboye, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Charles Peale, and many others, the collaboration is the most recent addition to a series of inspirational and creative engagements from The Bridge that includes the Quarantine Haiku and Art Apart. Download, share, or send in your own design—let’s color our world together. thebridgepai.org. Ongoing.