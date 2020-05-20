Pick: Chimm Cookin’ Class

Kitchen craft: In the home kitchen, mastering the complexities of authentic Thai cooking can lead to lots of questions: How thin do I slice the thinly sliced kaffir lime leaves? What if I can’t find fresh nutmeg? Can I make my own roasted rice powder? Chimm Cookin’ Class has launched to provide answers. The authentic Thai and Southeast Asian favorite offers meal kits in tandem with a live cooking class that walks you through the process. Next up: laab and papaya salad, dishes from the Isan region, near Laos. The kit makes two portions, and the dishes are spiced according to your preference, and meant to be eaten with your hands, says Chimm co-owner Jay Pun, who will guide the lesson along with Chad Prior.
Pick: Beyond the Screen
Booked Up: Next in the The Virginia Film Festival’s Beyond the Screen series is a virtual discussion of The Booksellers, a documentary that captures the traditions, eccentricities, and future plans of New York City’s rare booksellers. The film is dense with detail, showcasing the players who
Into the mystic: Leslie Scott-Jones guides a navigation of the tarot
A few years ago, Leslie Scott-Jones was wandering around the Aquarian Bookshop on West Main Street in Richmond, looking for lavender incense. Walking by a table of tarot card decks, she received a message from one of her maternal great-grandmothers: “That one.” Scott-Jones stopped—she’d learned
Pick: Ti Ames and Ivan Orr
Saved by song: If anyone can Save the Music, it’s Ti Ames and Ivan Orr (pictured). Powerful vocalist Ames, well-known for their thespian talents (writer, director, and the first black actor to win the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition in 2012), is accompanied by pianist,
Clicking to connect: The realities of finding your match in a pandemic
By Lisa Speidel An estimated 25 million people use dating apps in the United States every year, with Tinder being the most popular way to click, browse, swipe, and meet. Dating apps in the best of times are not easy, whether we are looking for true love, are ethically non-monogamous, searching
Golden tickets: Locals reminisce about memorable C’ville shows
Remember live music? Us, too. There’s reason to be extra grateful for recorded music right now (and for all the artists streaming sets into our living rooms), but it’s not the same as packing into a whatever-sized room with a bunch of other people to hear some tunes played just for you.
Pick: The Fralin from Home
A fine time: For a novice, there’s no denying that extracting the earthy notes in a French Bordeaux or analyzing Matisse’s contribution to Fauvism are intimidating exercises. But put them together, and fine wine and fine art become more approachable. The Fralin from Home series’ Virtual Wine
Passing glances: Stacey Evans explores light perspectives in ‘This Familiar Space’
One of the first assignments Stacey Evans gives her photography class is to visit the same place at different times throughout the day, a few days in a row. She tasks her PVCC students with noticing the light, how it’s different minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day. If Monday’s morning
Pick: Davina Jackson and Atreyu
Up on up: It’s a family affair when Davina Jackson and Atreyu go live in The Front Porch’s Save the Music series. Expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined by her son, rap artist Atreyu. The pair is frequently seen
Pick: Puff Pastry from Scratch
Rise and shine: How’s your bread game? There’s no end to the crusty loaves being touted on social media these days. One glitch in this rising trend, though: There’s a run on yeast. But don’t let that deflate you. There’s another baking movement that doesn’t require a leavening agent at all. The
Across the board: Local radio stations adjust to keep listeners informed and uplifted
Radio is easily taken for granted, in part because it’s invisible and, in most cases, ubiquitous. Program hosts and DJs keep us company in rush-hour traffic or during the workday. They keep us informed when the power’s out or the internet’s down, but the transmitter’s still going. Radio is as
Pick: 30in30
Acting out: No theater? No audience? No problem. Live Arts turns crisis into creativity with 30in30. Every evening in May, members of the theater’s vast volunteer staff will participate in livestreams of plays from the organization’s last three decades for a retrospective that interim artistic
PICK: Kid Pan Alley
Can’t hold it back anymore: Is there a young Stephen Sondheim or Bruce Springsteen at home who’s aching to flex some creative muscle? Or maybe your child is still singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” on repeat. Kid Pan Alley can nurture that love of music through its online songwriting workshops, which
Animal diversions: Creature titles we rescued from the canceled VA book fest
If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do (please say yes), you’re just staying home. For many of us, that means fattening comfort food and boozy evenings binge watching “Tiger King.” Though it’s unquestionably difficult to watch Joe Exotic’s mistreatment of the majestic creatures he’s bred
Pressing on: Virginia wineries adapt and hope in response to COVID-19
For many, COVID-19 has made it feel as if time is standing still. For local wineries, however, the early- April budbreak marks the start of the growing season and serves as a hopeful, but also stark, reminder that the cycle of winemaking continues forward. Planning, attention, and hard work is
PICK: Shelf Life
Beach bound: When uber-popular mystery writer Tana French calls your debut novel “a subtle but relentlessly unsettling book,” you know you’ve got what it takes to thrill readers. Tara Laskowski appears in the Virginia Festival of the Book’s streaming series Shelf Life to discuss One Night Gone,
Pick: Craft Cville’s Virtual Pop-Up
Making it interesting: Is your shopping addiction really being served by refreshing that grocery order and impulse buying on Amazon? Sure, Etsy can take you down some twisted, cash-grabbing rabbit holes, but the most fulfilling isolation void-filling purchases may be at Craft Cville’s Virtual
Trust science: New documentary profiles pioneering immunologist
No one could have predicted the global pandemic of COVID-19 when production began on Jim Allison: Breakthrough, but its foundational message is so resonant that there might not be a more perfect time for it to reach audiences. Chronicling the life and scientific research of Nobel laureate and
Food that’s free: Plants to forage in this strangest spring
Years ago, in the spring, I was out for a run in a rural spot and encountered an elderly man who told me he was hunting “dryland cress”—an edible plant. I was enchanted; it was like he’d stepped from the pages of that 1973 Foxfire volume on my shelf, in which Appalachian old-timers shared
Shared experience: Second Street launches new web gallery with ‘Bond/Bound’
Throughout the month of March, sad email after sad email landed in Kristen Chiacchia’s inbox. Art fairs postponed, gallery shows canceled, museums closed to the public—and then there were the news reports. The Second Street Gallery executive director and chief curator decided to close her
ARTS Pick: Virtual tour at The Fralin
A look inside: In January, The Fralin transported us to the land down under through its collaboration with the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” is a mesmerizing exhibition of 112 poles by 55 artists from remote