Pick: Chimm Cookin’ Class

Papaya salad is just one of the dishes you can learn when Chimm goes online with its next cooking class installment on Friday.
5/20/20 at 11:12 AM
Kitchen craft: In the home kitchen, mastering the complexities of authentic Thai cooking can lead to lots of questions: How thin do I slice the thinly sliced kaffir lime leaves? What if I can’t find fresh nutmeg? Can I make my own roasted rice powder? Chimm Cookin’ Class has launched to provide answers. The authentic Thai and Southeast Asian favorite offers meal kits in tandem with a live cooking class that walks you through the process. Next up: laab and papaya salad, dishes from the Isan region, near Laos. The kit makes two portions, and the dishes are spiced according to your preference, and meant to be eaten with your hands, says Chimm co-owner Jay Pun, who will guide the lesson along with Chad Prior.

Friday, May 22. $35, 2:30pm. chimmtaste.square.site.

Papaya salad at Chimm Thai & Southeast Asian Restaurant
