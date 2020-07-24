PICK: Chickenhead Blues Band

7/24/20 at 12:14 PM
Get out to get down: Charlottesville favorite, the Chickenhead Blues Band, is back—live on stage—no logins required! NOLA’s own Aric van Brocklin on guitar, joins Skip Haga on the keyboards, with Granville Mullings on drums, Andy Rowland blowing the sax, and Victor Brown banging on the bass to bring their bad boogie-woogie to an outdoor set. Tickets are limited, and colorful flower circles spaced 10 feet apart will keep the audience distanced, while allowing for extra dance moves.

Friday, 7/24. $7, 5pm. Ix Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

