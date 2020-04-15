Pick: Charlottesville City Market

Culture


4/15/20 at 7:04 AM
Market upswing: Typically at this time of year we’d be emerging from our winter respite, and strolling with reusable grocery bags in hand to the Charlottesville City Market to sample food and stock up on fresh greens, sustainably raised meats, and plant starts for home gardens. While that may be out of reach for now, a new drive-through market, City Market To-Go, means we can still get ahold of locally produced staples, plus indulgences like Planet Earth Diversified’s milk thistle pesto, Caromont Farm’s truffled chevre, and Carpe Diem donuts. Order online by Thursday at 10am.

Saturdays, Pen Park, 1400 Pen Park Rd.,  970-3371. charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com.

 

