PICK: Blair’s West

Sip and sing: It’s always a good time when you’ve got a local brew in your hand and you’re listening to your favorite song. Richmond’s Blair’s West is known for tight harmonies and an expansive catalog of covers. You help choose the setlist for the husband-and-wife duo, and kick back while they belt out rock anthems (from a distance) such as “Hotel California” and “Let it Be.”

Saturday 11/28, No cover, 7pm. Skipping Rock Brewery, 1000 W. Main St. 284-5168.