PICK: Bicycle Thieves

Wheeling and dealing: It’s a time of economic desperation in post-World War II Rome as Antonio Ricci sets out on his bicycle to begin a job that will offer some financial relief for his family of four. But when his back is turned, the bicycle is stolen—and Ricci’s hopes along with it. Fortunately, he does not give up easily. Listed as one of Turner Classic Movie’s top 15 most influential films, Bicycle Thieves has also been acclaimed by movie directors from around the world. The film is included in the Paramount’s 10-part art house series.

Wednesday 9/30. $8-50, 3 and 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333. theparamount.net.