Pick: Beyond the Screen

Booked Up: Next in the The Virginia Film Festival’s Beyond the Screen series is a virtual discussion of The Booksellers, a documentary that captures the traditions, eccentricities, and future plans of New York City’s rare booksellers. The film is dense with detail, showcasing the players who run this interesting world. Joining the conversation are the film’s director, D.W. Young, curator Molly Schwartzburg from UVA’s Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library, and New Dominion Bookshop’s Julia Kudravetz. The Booksellers is available to rent through the Violet Crown’s virtual cinema.