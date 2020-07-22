PICK: Best in Show

Show going: Do you miss the excitement of watching a story unfold on the big screen? A sense of communion with fellow audience members? The iconic concessions?
With new releases on hold, the Paramount is bringing some classics back to the theater, starting with Christopher Guest’s riotous satire Best in Show. The ensemble cast features Fred Willard, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch, and Parker Posey, as they navigate the inside world of dog competitions.

Saturday 7/25. $5-8, 3pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

