PICK: Basic Knife Skills

Knives out: Things getting dull in quarantine? Sharpen your kitchen game by joining Happy Cook owner Monique Moshier for a free virtual class on Basic Knife Skills. Follow along as she teaches you how to properly handle a knife, as well as basic cutting techniques and knife care. You’ll practice chopping onions and bell peppers, and julienning a carrot. Get the fundamentals right, and you’re all set for a lifetime of kitchen success.

2pm. Zoom required. thehappycook.com/collections/classes.