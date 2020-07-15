PICK: Basic Knife Skills

7/15/20 at 11:22 AM
Knives out: Things getting dull in quarantine? Sharpen your kitchen game by joining Happy Cook owner Monique Moshier for a free virtual class on Basic Knife Skills. Follow along as she teaches you how to properly handle a knife, as well as basic cutting techniques and knife care. You’ll practice chopping onions and bell peppers, and julienning a carrot. Get the fundamentals right, and you’re all set for a lifetime of kitchen success.

2pm. Zoom required. thehappycook.com/collections/classes.

