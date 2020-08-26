PICK: Art in Life series

8/26/20 at 11:55 AM
Wine by design: Never judge a book by its cover and never judge a wine by its label—or should we?
As part of the Art in Life series, The Fralin takes us on a virtual exploration of the aesthetics of wine labels in relation to our cultural perceptions of design and how they affect the choices we make. Artists Jessica Pettway and Goompi Ugerabah will discuss their work with winemaker Krista Scruggs. 

Thursday 8/27. Zoom required. Free, 7pm. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu

