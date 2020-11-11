PICK: Art in Life: Food

11/11/20 at 11:10 AM
Plate as canvas: When Julia Child hit the airwaves as “The French Chef” in 1963, she single-handedly launched a cult of culinary celebrity that still inspires us to attempt complicated food preparations in our home kitchens. Art in Life: Food, the next installment of The Fralin Museum of Art and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection’s virtual series, takes a look at the design and decisions around plating food in artful ways. The program covers “an intersection of food, art, and event production” and features special guests Arley Arrington of Arley Cakes, food stylist Elle Simone Scott, experimental psychologist Charles Spence, and Craig Thornton, chef at Wolvesmouth.

Thursday 11/12, Free, 7pm, Zoom required. kluge-ruhe.org/event/art-life-food.

