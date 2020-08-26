PICK: Art Against The Clock

Hot tip: Part of the reason that Bob Ross and his happy little trees were so popular is that we were able to witness his process in real time (or previously recorded real time). That’s also the appeal of The Bridge’s Art Against The Clock, a series that puts local artists including Chicho Lorenzo, Zack Worrell, and Dave Moore on camera as they produce work during

a single day. Viewers are encouraged to donate tips (to BPAI) as they watch on Facebook or peer in through the gallery’s window. The biggest tipper of the day takes home the art.

Through 9/13. Dates and times vary. facebook.com/TheBridgePAI.