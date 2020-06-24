PICK: Alice Clair

Arts


6/24/20 at 11:59 AM
Tuning in at home: With her mixture of thoughtful lyrics, environmental consciousness, and passionate music, Alice Clair is a singular talent—one you’ll often find jamming with her psych-rock band The BLNDRS. The folk rock singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolinist performs for The Front Porch’s ongoing series Save the Music. Donations benefit Georgia’s Healing House.

Sunday, 6/28. 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

