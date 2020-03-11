Pick: Adventures in Beekeeping

Hear from two passionate local beekeepers at Crozet Artisan Depot on Saturday. Getty Images Hear from two passionate local beekeepers at Crozet Artisan Depot on Saturday. Getty Images
Culture


3/11/20 at 7:14 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Honey do: Ian Henry and Buzz Barnett get hive minded in their lighthearted Adventures in Beekeeping talk, discussing honey production and the importance of these hard-working insects to our ecosystem and food sources (a fact that can’t be overstated these days). The pair promises to indulge their swarm of listeners in a local honey tasting at the end. Sweet!

Saturday, March 14. Free, 11am. Crozet Train Depot, 5791 Three Notch’d Rd. crozetartisandepot.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , , ,

Previous Post

Pick: Spider Mites of Jesus



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of