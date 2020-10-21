PICK: 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase

Stage to screen: For the second year in a row, the Virginia Film Festival is screening works by local hip-hop video directors and rappers during the 9 Pillars Hip Hop Music Video Showcase. Curated by Cullen “Fellowman” Wade, who compiles a wide variety of styles within the genre, the showcase connects some of the most prolific creative work in the community to a broader audience. The lineup of eight music videos includes King Gemini’s “Play Me,” directed by Ty Cooper; J-Wright ft. Scottii’s “Memories,” directed by Kidd Nick; and Damani Harrison’s “One For George,” directed by Harrison and Eric Hurt. A discussion with filmmakers follows the screenings. Virtual access pass required.

Through 10/25, $8-65, content becomes available October 21 at 10am. virginiafilmfestival.org.