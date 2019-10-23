Out and about: Living, food & drink events

Baloo is the name of this classic panel truck, which is also a kegerator—now serving at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. Photo: Aaron Watson Baloo is the name of this classic panel truck, which is also a kegerator—now serving at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. Photo: Aaron Watson
Living


10/23/19 at 1:22 PM
Get your goat

Next Tuesday Caromont Farm, the craft goat-cheese haven, invites you to stop by, take a tour, and enjoy a nosh with your fall weather. While you’re sure to see some of the crazy-eyed critters who make the cheese possible, the real attraction is the chance to meet owner and culinary sage Gail Hobbs-Page and sample some of her creamy creations paired with charcuterie and homemade jams and spreads. October 29, $44, 11am-3pm, Esmont, see facebook.com/caromontfarm for tickets

Foam fight!

Mudhouse Coffee Roasters in Crozet is inviting amateur and professional baristas to show off their latte skills in a benefit for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Contestants buy in for $5 each, and the most artful topping takes all. DJ Thomas Dean will be spinning, and a raffle for prizes from local businesses will benefit the food bank. October 24, registration deadline 6pm; first pour 6:30pm, Crozet, 823-2240, mudhouse.com

Salt and smoke

The wood-fired cooking wizards at Little Star are teaming up with the briny bunch from Public Fish & Oyster for a fall feast of smoked pork ribs, pork sandwiches, grilled corn, vegetarian chili, raw oysters, and—okay, we have to stop now, we’re hungry! October 27, pay as you graze, 11am-7pm, 420 W. Main St., 252-2502, littlestarrestaurant.com

Pints on the green

Crozet’s Restoration restaurant at Old Trail Golf Club is pouring pints from a 1942 Ford F3 panel truck outfitted as a mobile kegerator with six taps. Gaze at the mountains, get a burger and a beer, cozy up to the fire pit after dark—and be sure to practice your Caddyshack jokes, so you’ll have that going for you, which is nice. Through November 1, 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday; 10am-2pm Sunday, 823-1841, restorationcrozet.com

