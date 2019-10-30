Out and about: Living, food, and drink events

Starry sight: Thomas Jefferson’s unrealized plans for a planetarium in the UVA Rotunda will come alive on Friday, thanks to a 70-foot digital projection spanning the domed ceiling. A launch event and symposium for the Rotunda Planetarium will explore the room’s early history (it opened in 1826 and was rebuilt after a disastrous fire 1895), and include astronomy-focused panel discussions and a keynote address. The light show starts at 7:30pm. Free. 2-8:30pm, November 1, UVA Grounds, rotundaplanetarium.org

Wine Wednesday: Hump day got you down? Get over it with a little help from Missy, aka Melissa Stevens. A wine consultant for highly regarded importer Monsieur Touton and former tasting room manager at Jefferson Vineyards, Stevens will school tasters on Bordeaux, pouring one white, three reds, and a Sauternes that would pair well with pumpkin pie (just sayin’!). Free. 5:30-7:30pm, October 30, The Wine Guild of Charlottesville, 221 Carlton Rd., 202-4223, wineguildcville.com

Even more stuff to do: Six fishy experts will be on hand to talk bait and tackle—and sign their comprehensive Field Guide to Freshwater Fishes of Virginia, with 175 illustrations by Free Union artist Val Kells, at noon, November 2, at the Albemarle Angler, Barracks Road Shopping Center. albemarleangler.com • Warning all vegetarians: Do not go to Mineral’s Coyote Hole Ciderworks from 2-8pm, November 2. That’s when the Here’s the Beef field-to-table chef cook-off takes place. Local beer, cider, wine, and pastured beef will be served, area musicians will perform, and down-home merriment will ensue. $15-20; heresthebeef.org • Dia de los Muertos—the Mexican holiday celebrating loved ones, present or passed—comes alive at IX Art Park, with costumes on parade, art and decorating activities, and music by Lua Project and guests. Kids free, adults $10, 7pm-midnight, November 2, ixartpark.org • Little Star chef Ryan Collins will represent Charlottesville at Virginia’s mother of all food festivals, Fire, Flour, and Fork, at various locations in Richmond. Prices vary, October 31-November 3, fireflourandfork.com